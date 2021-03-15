The Downtown Optimist Club of Meridian invites everyone to join them on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 for the 74th Annual Pancake Jubilee at the Hamasa Shrine Building, 5516 Dale Drive, Marion. Drive thru to-go plates of pancakes, sausage, butter and syrup will be served from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drinks will not be included.
The jubilee is the primary fund-raiser for the Downtown Optimist Club. Proceeds support youth activities, including Meridian Junior Golf, Boys & Girls Club, Boy Scouts, Care Lodge and many other youth programs in Meridian and surrounding areas.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased from any Downtown Optimist Club Member at http://www.dtoc.org. Tickets are also available at The AT&T Store on Hwy 39; Barry, Thaggard & May, LLP Law Firm; Ed Chaney Tire Center on 22nd Avenue; Choctaw Area Council of Boy Scouts at 4810 North Park Drive; The Citizens Bank in Collinsville and Hwy 39 Eastgate; Clean Plate at 1101 B Street; Great Southern Bank at the 22nd Ave. and Bonita locations; Jeffery Wilson Agency on Hwy 39 and Quality PC of Meridian on Hwy 45. Call 601-483-4404 or 601-693-8473 or visit www.dtoc.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.