Three local organizations received special gifts for the holidays on Tuesday.
The Downtown Optimist Club made its annual Christmas charity donation, giving a total of $4,000 divided between Shop With A Cop, Cans For Kids, and The Salvation Army.
“This is something that we do every year as a way to give back,” said Robert Arledge, the president of the Optimist Club. “Our motto is friends of youth. Our purpose is to give as much as we can back to the community, specifically the youth.”
“The youth is our future of this community and it's important to give back to make sure everybody can enjoy their holiday season,” Arledge added.
The Salvation Army is planning to use their share of the donations for their angel trees and Lt. Roy Fisher, the Commanding Officer at the Meridian Salvation Army, is grateful for the gift.
“What we do is only possible because of organizations like the Optimist Club,” Fisher said. “We are not funded by anyone but the community and this helps us provide whatever we can, so we are truly grateful.”
