Downtown Meridian establishments welcome plans for Hulett apartments

Beth Barham, owner of Deli on Fifth, is hopeful plans for new apartments in downtown Meridian will lead to more lunch customers for her.
“I think it would be great to add more foot traffic for the downtown area,” she said. “Anything and everything helps.”
Commonwealth Development Corporation of America is under contract to purchase the historic Hulett Furniture Company building around the corner from Barham's deli, according to Carlen Williams, the vice president of development.
The space would be used for 32 one, two, and three-bedroom units, Williams said.
Developer Tim Hester, who owns the building at 2227 Front Street, said Hulett Furniture Interiors will remain in business until the sale of the property.
After that, Hester plans to move the business next door.
“It’s all a positive direction,” said Dan Barnard, the executive director of the MSU Riley Center.
Barnard lived downtown for a few months after he moved to the area, he said.
“We are thrilled at the continuing development of downtown that really started with the Riley Center, so any of that is good news, as far as I’m concerned,” he said.
In November 2019, Progressive Pipeline formally announced its plans to move its corporate headquarters to downtown Meridian.
Approximately 50 employees, including 25 new hires, are expected to work out of the former Melton Hardware building at 2201 Front Street, a few storefronts away from the Hulett building.
Hester said he was also planning seven luxury apartments with a common kitchen and living area on the second floor of 2305 Front Street.
The first floor of the property would be divided between the furniture store and 44 climate-controlled storage units, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.