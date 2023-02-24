The history of the Queen City will come alive for area residents Saturday during the second annual Meridian Downtown History Walk.
The event was planned for earlier this month but had to be postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.
Free to the public, the self-guided history walk will begin at noon and run until 4 p.m. Attendees can pick up maps at Dumont Plaza where they will begin the tour, which will include about 20 stops and follow a loop between City Hall and the Courthouse.
Area residents will find the walk enlightening as it brings to life stories of notable people and places in downtown Meridian through captivating scripts and performances presented by the Rose Hill Company of Storytellers.
