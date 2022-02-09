Downtown history walk highlights Choctaw culture

If there’s one person looking forward to Saturday’s Downtown History Walk in Meridian, it’s Wauseka York.
York, a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, is set to portray the Great Choctaw Chief Pushmataha at the event.
The walk, set for 2 p.m. to sunset on Saturday, will feature people stepping into the shoes of some of Meridian's most influential figures and teaching local history through drama and storytelling.
“It's always been an interest of mine to know good history,” York said. “I've done cultural overviews telling about the history of the Tribe and historical figures of the tribe. So, when I was contacted about portraying Pushmataha, I saw it as an opportunity to let the public see what kind of man, leader, Tribal member, and soldier he was. He didn’t just fight with the Choctaws, he fought with America and retired as a brigadier general."
“I hope those attending walk away knowing that Mississippi, Meridian, and Choctaw holds some great history and the Choctaw people were part of that as well," he added. "That would enlighten my heart and spirit.”
In addition to York's portrayal of Pushmataha, other stories planned include Mrs. Clara Weidmann at Weidmann’s Restaurant; the Spirits of the Union Hotel; and Mayor Edwin Dial, who served as mayor of Meridian from 1893 to 1901.
In addition, storytellers will portray key moments in the city’s history such as the 1864 burning of Meridian during the Civil War and the beginnings of the Meridian railroads, and iconic places such as the Threefoot Hotel, Temple Theatre, and Wechsler School.
Rose Hill Company Director Anne McKee said the walk will be both fun and informative, and residents are encouraged to bring their children to learn their local history.
“We are going to teach history that is documented that they will not get in school,” she said. “They need to know our local history.”
