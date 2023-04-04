Downtown Meridian was bustling over the weekend as hundreds of area residents gathered for events ranging from Maker Faire Meridian to Earth’s Bounty farmers market to Sipp & Savor at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience.
Saturday morning started with the opening day of Earth’s Bounty, which kicked off its 12th season, drawing a crowd of participants looking to support local farmers and purchase fresh produce.
Despite an overnight rain, Earth’s Bounty vendors were open bright and early under colorful tents in Singing Brakeman Park to greet attendees. Local musicians Terry Cherry and Bill Carpenter entertained visitors, and children got the chance to dye Easter eggs.
Organizers hoped to give away 100 blueberry bushes during the event. The bushes were sponsored by Mississippi Power Company, the pots were donated by Magnolia Green and the soil was donated by the City of Meridian.
Earth’s Bounty, which features numerous vendors, will be held on the first Saturday of each month through November.
Nearby at the Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum on Fourth Street, a steady stream of young and old residents visited the 8th annual Maker Faire Meridian, held both Saturday and Sunday.
Southeast Elementary third grader Jackson Wright created a work of art featuring a Meridian manhole cover with the help of Northeast Lauderdale High School art teacher Cary Haycox. His mom, Courtney Wright, said the youngster made one at last year’s Maker Faire and she was turning them into artwork for his bedroom
Haycox said he helped a steady stream of participants to make artwork on Saturday morning.
“As soon as we start making one, then others come by and want to do it, too,” he said.
Haycox credited the Meridian Museum of Art, the Northeast High art program and Soulé Steam Works for providing supplies so he could operate the booth for the community.
Organ grinder Jean Orcutt spent the day making music on her Alan Pell Harmonette Busker crank organ for passersby.
“I have always liked anything mechanical,” said Orcutt, a native of upstate New York who is a member of the Carousel Organ Association of America.
She hoped visitors enjoyed listening to the street organ, which gives off the sound of real organ pipes.
Inside the museum, Soulé Steam Works enthusiasts Curt Friday and Bill Heidelberg discussed changing times as they looked at a Spee-d-twin steam engine on display at the museum. It was the last Soulé speed-d-twin engine assembled in the upstairs factory.
Other demonstrators included local blacksmith Benny Crevitt, steampunk artist Keith Matthews, the Lamar School robotics team, the Meridian Symphony Association with its instrument zoo, the Rose Hill Storytellers and the Choctaw Area Council of the Boys Scouts.
On Saturday night, downtown Meridian came alive as The MAX welcomed an overflowing crowd to its largest annual fundraiser, Sipp & Savor.
Set up much like a festival but for food and drinks, the event gives attendees the chance to sip on craft cocktails, fine wines and cold beers from master brewers while savoring distinctive and delightful dishes created by award-winning Southern chefs.
Sipp & Savor continues to grow in popularity each year.
Beginning late Saturday afternoon, hundreds of participants filled The MAX courtyard and spilled onto Front Street, which was closed for the event, to consume the samples and tastings from the chefs, distillers and master mixologists.
Mississippi native Jimmy Kennedy, professional angler and cookbook author, was the headliner for the event. Kennedy has introduced central Vermont to his whole hog barbeque, Southern foods and creole tastings through his JDK BBQ Catering company.
Singer-songwriter Levi Hummon provided entertainment for this year’s event, drawing an enthusiastic response from Sipp & Savor participants.
