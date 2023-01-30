DOJ appointee releases new plan for 'tenuous' Jackson water

Barbara Gauntt | The Clarion-Ledger via AP, File

FILE - Ted Henifin, left, the City of Jackson water system third-party administrator, addresses media questions during a news conference at City Hall as Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba listens on Dec. 5, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. A bill before the Mississippi Legislature that would transfer the capital city's troubled water system to a new regional entity could be motivated by a desire by state officials to access a large pot of federal dollars earmarked for the city, according to Henifin, Jackson's federally appointed water operator said Wednesday.