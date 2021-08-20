DOING HIS PART

UMMC photo
Updated: August 20, 2021 @ 4:28 pm
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. J. Michael Corrigan Jr. will begin at 11:30 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Monsignor Michael Flannery officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted …
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Bobby Ray Stanley, 74, of Enterprise, who died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at his residence.
Graveside services for Mr. Charlie Fluker will be held on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Shucktown. Visitation: Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Theresa Cornelius, 68, of Meridian, who died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at her residence.
