Does ghost of Sumter County sheriff haunt campus bridge?

Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.