Dobbs warns of COVID-19 surge through the holidays

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs anticipates a surge of COVID-19 cases going through the holidays.
In a video call with Meridian leaders , he said there were 180 new hospital admissions from COVID-19 patients in Mississippi on Thursday. He added that these new hospitalizations are adding to an already full health care system.
“It’s going to be bad,” Dobbs said during the Friday call, “and do everything you can to stay well during the holiday season, because the health care that you normally have access to may not be available.”
Mayor Percy Bland, the chief medical officers at Rush Health Systems and Anderson Regional Health System and other local officials listened to Dobbs from the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience.
Dobbs said that most people who spread COVID-19 do not know they have it. He urged caution during holiday gatherings.
“When you’re sitting with your family members who may be coming from out of town and they seem healthy and they seem fine, it doesn’t mean they’re not spreading COVID all over your room,” he said.
He recommended that people keep celebrations small and among their household members. He also recommended not eating around people who are not in your nuclear family.
Dobbs received the first COVID-19 vaccine in the state on Monday. He said every hospital in the state should have COVID-19 vaccine doses available next week.
Dobbs said hospitals are full “in a way that he we haven’t seen before.” He added that there is some variability and that some hospitals are not that full. Most, though, have been full, Dobbs said.
Anderson Regional Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Keith Everett said that this week, Anderson has had to hold patients needing to be admitted to the hospital in the emergency room, because there were not enough available beds.
“This also affects all the patients — patients who are cancer patients, who are heart attack patients, patients who fall and break hips,” he said. “It makes it difficult for us to take care of them, too, if we are stressed with our nursing capacity and places in the hospital to put them.”
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 4,409 cases.
The county reported two new deaths. One death occurred between December 11 and 16, and one death occurred between November 13 and December 14. A total of 161 deaths have been reported in Lauderdale County since March.
MSDH reported 2,507 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new deaths in Mississippi on Thursday, bringing the state’s totals to 190,411 cases and 4,354 deaths.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for several local counties are listed below.
Newton County: 26 new cases; 1,395 total cases since March. No new deaths; 32 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: six new cases; 621 total cases. No new deaths; 19 total deaths.
Clarke County: 11 new cases; 1,096 total cases. No new deaths; 55 total deaths.
Neshoba County: 23 new cases; 2,698 total cases. No new deaths; 133 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumes 148,466 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 235 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Gov. Tate Reeves has placed restrictions on the state to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
At indoor social gatherings where social distancing is not possible, crowds must be limited to no more than 10 people in a single space, Reeves announced on Dec. 9. At outdoor social gatherings, no more than 50 people can gather in close proximity to each other.
Reeves is also requiring people in 61 counties — including Lauderdale, Kemper and Neshoba counties — to wear a face covering when indoors and interacting with the public.
The City of Meridian is under a mask mandate until the end of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.