As COVID-19 cases decline in Mississippi and in Lauderdale County, the state health officer is urging residents of the state to continue to practice public health measures.
“We do not need to use this as an opportunity to let our guard down,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer. “Just because we’re making progress, that doesn’t mean that we can quit doing those simple things that prevent transmission.”
Dobbs said that people should wear a mask when they are in public and around other individuals. He also urged Mississippi residents to keep social gatherings small and outdoors.
“We have an opportunity right now to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” he said, “and try to get a lid on this thing in the state of Mississippi.”
Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, people at least 65 years old and people with certain medical conditions are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Mississippi.
The state has been vaccinating many people at drive-thru vaccination sites. It also has provided COVID-19 vaccine to hospitals, some private clinics, community health centers and other locations. CVS Health and Walgreens have been vaccinating long-term care facility residents and staff.
Additionally, 31 Walmart stores in the state will start offering COVID-19 vaccines soon to people who are eligible for vaccination.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Monday that 334,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Mississippians. 271,310 of these doses were first doses.
MSDH reported that 7,703 Lauderdale County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 case and death numbers
Mississippi reported on Monday 635 new cases of the coronavirus and one new COVID-19 related death, bringing the state’s totals to 282,313 cases and 6,270 deaths.
In Lauderdale County, 11 new cases and no additional deaths were reported on Monday. The county has reported 6,541 cases of COVID-19 and 214 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
Case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Clarke County: one new case; 1,609 total cases since March. No additional deaths; 66 total deaths since March.
Newton County: seven new cases; 2,125 total cases. No additional deaths; 49 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: one new case; 859 total cases. No additional deaths; 21 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: seven new cases; 3,630 total cases. No additional deaths; 164 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed that 238,176 people had recovered from COVID-19 as of Jan. 31. The department also reported that there are 143 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.