About 20% of people in Mississippi who are 65 years or older have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the state health officer tweeted on Wednesday.
And about 29% of Mississippi residents who are 75 years or older have been vaccinated.
“Protecting MS residents >65 will pay great dividends,” tweeted Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer.
Mississippians are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations at drive-thru vaccination sites, private medical clinics, nursing homes and other locations. People at least 65 years old, health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff and people with certain medical conditions are eligible to be vaccinated.
204,910 people in the state have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Wednesday.
The department reported on Wednesday 2,074 new cases of the coronavirus and 65 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state, bringing the state’s totals to 268,672 cases and 5,917 deaths.
29 of the new deaths occurred between Jan. 9 and 26, including one death in Lauderdale County and one death in Neshoba County.
36 of the new deaths in Mississippi were identified from death certificate reports and occurred between Nov. 13 and Jan. 20, including one death in Lauderdale County, one death in Newton County and one death in Neshoba County.
Kemper and Clarke counties reported no new deaths on Wednesday.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Lauderdale County: 51 new cases; 6,212 total cases since March. 198 total deaths since March.
Clarke County: 23 new cases; 1,510 total cases. 62 total deaths since March.
Newton County: 13 new cases; 2,027 total cases. 48 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: six new cases; 818 total cases. 20 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 12 new cases; 3,528 total cases. 160 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed that 222,812 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 195 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
