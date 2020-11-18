State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is advising Mississippians to keep their holiday gatherings small and primarily among their close family.

“Because we all want to be able spend future holidays with our loved ones and not have to worry about making folks sick,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday. “We will see deaths absolutely around holiday gatherings.”

Dobbs said that when people gather with their relatives during the holidays, they will eat food and may not wear masks. People of different age groups gather during the holidays, too.

“It’s a perfect storm for an explosive outbreak of coronavirus,” he said.

He noted that many COVID-19 cases are related to Halloween social events.

Dobbs said Mississippi continues to see increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU use. He added that some hospitals have delayed non-urgent elective surgeries so they can make hospital rooms available.

Meridian schools move to online learning The Meridian Public School District will move to virtual learning on Wednesday, Nov. 18 due …

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said that COVID-19 is also having a greater impact on schools. During the week of November 9-13, 14,027 students were quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure, according to a Mississippi State Department of Health report. The department also reported 1,023 new COVID-19 positive students in schools that week.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 1,593 new cases of COVID-19 statewide and 20 additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 137,396 cases and 3,601 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

Mississippi Today reported on Wednesday that the state’s seven-day new case average is 1,143, a 54% increase since the start of November.

In Lauderdale County, the department reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 3,120 cases and 141 deaths.

In Newton County, nine new cases were reported; 989 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 29 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

In Kemper County, 15 new cases were reported; 380 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.

Clarke County reported four new cases, bringing the case total to 852. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

In Neshoba County, 24 new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 2,099. No new deaths were reported; 111 deaths have been reported since March.

The Department of Health presumes 116,683 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 143 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.