Dixie National Rodeo to feature memorial for legendary rodeo clown Lecile Harris

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce will host a memorial processional for the late Lecile Harris, professional rodeo clown and longtime performer at the Dixie National Rodeo, on Feb. 13 at 10 a.m.
The processional will include family members of Harris, dignitaries, mounted horse groups and the famous Dixie National Wagon Train.
The procession will begin on Mississippi Street on the State Fairgrounds, pass through the viewing area at Gate 7, turn onto Greymont Street through Gate 7, continue onto Madison Street, turn right onto Jefferson Street and turn right back onto Mississippi Street through Gate 14 onto the Fairgrounds. For those wishing to view the processional, seating will be available on the State Fairgrounds near Gate 7 on Mississippi Street.
Following the processional, Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson and the Harper Morgan Rodeo Company will hold a brief service and mural unveiling of Lecile Harris in the Mississippi Coliseum at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
The extensive mural featuring Lecile Harris is located inside the front lobby on the north side of the Mississippi Coliseum where visitors can see and learn about the renowned rodeo clown.
The annual Dixie National Rodeo runs from Feb. 11 through Feb. 17, 2021 at the Mississippi Coliseum. The seven-day event produced by Harper Morgan Rodeo Company features bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, steer wrestling, bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding and tie down roping. Musical artists performing following the rodeo competitions include The Oak Ridge Boys Elvira40, Parker McCollum, Moe Bandy, John Conlee, Sawyer Brown, Justin Moore and Riley Green.
