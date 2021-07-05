District-wide upgrades for county schools

When Lauderdale County students, teachers and staff return to school in August, they'll see some much-needed upgrades on their campuses.
For the past year and a half, the Lauderdale County School District has been making energy and security upgrades to its facilities through a contract with Entegrity, an energy conservation company. The district has invested $10 million in the project.
Beginning in fall 2019, the district started installing LED lights, upgrading air conditioning systems, replacing water heaters, conserving water, lowering ceilings in buildings and installing energy management controls in each classroom. The plan also covers security upgrades such as cameras and ID card readers.
Using Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief funds, the district also has plans to install bipolar ionization for the HVAC units throughout the district.
The final phase of the project will be installing solar panels at Northeast Middle School in August.
“The biggest thing with the energy management upgrade is making sure we are saving as much money as possible for the district and being able to put that back into use for our students,” operations director Kevin Cheatham said.
The district is also looking to update its athletic facilities, with the focus on softball fields located at Northeast and Southeast High schools. Cheatham said those upgrades will take place over the next four to five years.
The district is also planning to install HVAC units in gyms in four high schools and two middle schools. The estimated cost of the HVAC systems is $1.5 to $2 million, Cheatham said.
The biggest change will be at the Clarkdale campus, which will have a new entrance.
“We have totally created a new entryway at Clarkdale school,” Cheatham said. “A whole new look for that campus, where you don’t have to search for the office."
