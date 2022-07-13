Photos by D'Courtland Christian / The Meridian Star

Thirty-four Mississippi high school seniors are in Meridian this week to compete for more than $28,900 in college scholarships — as well as attend special events and build lifelong friendships.

The young girls are participants in the 2023 Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program, which gets underway Thursday at The Evangel Temple Church.

While in Meridian, participants are involved in rehearsals, community service activities, a night at HYPE, an autograph party at Belle G, dinner with the judges at The MAX and a Red Carpet Party.

During the three nights of the showcase, participants are evaluated on fitness, self-expression, talent, and interview. A separate panel of judges review the scholastic records.