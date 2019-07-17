Distinguished Young Women contenders find lifelong friendships this week in Meridian

Even though they are competitors, Demia Bland and Jodee Crane have developed a strong friendship that will last a lifetime.
“The preparation is hard, but it's worth it because you make new friends,” said Crane, who along with Bland, has been busy this week participating in the 2020 Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program in Meridian.
Bland and Crane are two of 33 young women across the state competing in the program, which highlights outstanding achievements from the state's brightest and best high school girls. This year’s contenders will compete for more than $28,900 in college scholarships.
Since arriving in Meridian Sunday, the young women have been rehearsing, making personal appearances and visiting with residents of local retirement communities.
The three nights of competition start Thursday, with the winner being named Saturday evening. Contestants are evaluated in the following categories: Scholastics (25 percent), Interview (25 percent), Talent (20 percent), Fitness (15 percent), and Self-Expression (15 percent).
Bland, a rising senior at Lamar School, hopes to major in biomedical engineering at the University of Alabama. The daughter of Percy and Deidre Bland said she chose the field for several reasons.
“I like math and science," said Bland, who is representing West Lauderdale County. "So biomedical engineering is a good mixture of both math and science."
"You'll be in the medical field, but not in the surgery room,” she added.
Crane, a rising senior at Clarkdale High School, plans to study political science at Mississippi State University. Long term, she'd like to work in politics, a field she became interested in because her grandfather, Videt Carmichael, was a state senator for 18 years.
“Political science is something that interests me and I'm ready to explore that,” said Crane, who is representing East Lauderdale County.
Both young women say the Distinguished Young Women program has been challenging, but it's also help boost their confidence, especially when they have to perform.
Bland plans to do a gymnastics presentation to “I Want You Back” and “ABC” by The Jackson Five, while Crane will offer a contemporary dance presentation to “Unstoppable” by Sia.
Both Bland and Crane said they are enjoying participating in the program, as they've learned it's not just about winning, but making new friends and lifelong connections.
“I think everybody comes here with that inkling of hope that you are going to get the big medallion or you're going to get the big scholarship," Crane said. "But I don’t really think it's about that for everyone.”
