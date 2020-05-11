Individuals in Clarke, Grenada, Jasper, Lawrence, Panola and Walthall Counties in Mississippi, who were unable to work because of the April 12 severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding may apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security announced Monday.
Self-employed individuals, who were living or working in the affected areas at the time of the disaster, and those who are unemployed as a result of the disaster, may be eligible for DUA, according to a state news release. In addition, those who were unable to reach their jobs, because the disaster prevented their travel, or who were scheduled to begin employment, but the disaster prevented them from doing so, may apply.
Others eligible to apply for DUA are individuals who: (1) became the major support for a household because of the disaster-related death of the head of the household; (2) cannot work because of an injury caused as a direct result of the disaster; (3) could not work or lost work as a result of physical damage or destruction of a business, and; (4) are unable to work because of the physical inaccessibility of the place of employment due to its closure by the federal government, according to the news release.
Individuals from the affected counties can apply online 24 hours a day at www.mdes.ms.gov or by calling toll-free, 1-877-633-7275 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
The deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance is June 10.
