Disaster declaration sought for winter storm damage

Several East Mississippi counties are covered under a request for federal assistance related to the February winter storm.
The State of Mississippi on Wednesday requested a Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance following the Feb. 11-19 storm, according to a media release.
During the storm, multiple rounds of wintry precipitation hit the state, resulting in dangerous road conditions, widespread power outages and damage to public infrastructure, the news release said.
Lauderdale, Neshoba, Newton and Kemper are among the 31 counties meeting their thresholds with an estimated total of $25 million in damage.
Other counties in the request, which also covers the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, are Adams, Attala, Choctaw, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, Grenada, Hinds, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, , Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Noxubee, Pike, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Tallahatchie, Walthall, Warren, Winston and Yazoo.
The Public Assistance Program supports local governments and certain nonprofits to recover from major disasters by providing grant assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and the restoration of public infrastructure.
The request must be approved by the president for federal assistance to become available.
