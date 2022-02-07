Lauderdale County officials on Monday recognized Dinah Farmer, who is retiring this month from Lauderdale County Emergency Management after 34 years of service.
LEMA Director Odie Barrett praised Farmer’s dedication to emergency management and said the county was losing a wealth of knowledge with her departure.
“There’s an awful lot of knowledge that we’re losing at LEMA with her,” he said.
Throughout her years of service, Barrett said, Farmer was not only a dedicated public servant but was also the first woman in Mississippi to receive an ES-1 level of certification in emergency management.
Barrett said LEMA was not ready to lose Farmer and planned to welcome her back as a volunteer once she retires.
“She’s not going to completely leave us all,” he said. “She has been a true blessing to LEMA and Lauderdale County.”
Farmer said she'd learned a lot throughout the years and enjoyed her career at LEMA. However, she said, after 34 years she felt it was time to retire.
“I’d just like to thank you all for letting me stay here to work with y’all for 34 years,” she said. “It’s kind of heartbreaking to leave, but I think it’s time.”
