Developer plans 32 apartments in Meridian's Hulett building

A developer plans to convert the historic Hulett Furniture Company building in downtown Meridian into 32 apartments, a company representative confirmed Tuesday.
Commonwealth Development Corporation of America, based out of Wisconsin, is under contract to purchase the property, said Carlen Williams, the vice president of development.
“Downtown Meridian has a lot to offer, and we’re thrilled to be a part of the Arts & Entertainment District,” Williams said in a statement. “Hulett House ... will provide modern amenities to our residents while preserving the historic nature and appeal of the Hulett Building.”
Hulett Furniture Company, located at 2227 Front Street, closed in 2010 after 125 years of service, and developer Tim Hester purchased the five-story building in 2015.
Laura Carmichael, Meridian's community development director, said Hester also owns 2319 and 2325 Front Street.
Williams said those two properties will eventually become vacant lots, which Commonwealth will purchase to be used for parking.
A design team is working to identify what the apartments will look like, but the building is expected to include one, two and three-bedroom units with a possible rental price range of under $600 to $800, Williams said.
“There's just a lot of energy in downtown Meridian right now and to see projects like this happen, it's a win for our community,” Carmichael said. “That's what we want. We want downtown development. We want downtown revitalization and these are just the perfect projects to see that come to fruition."
The developer will not be able to substantially alter the outside of the building and renovations will be limited to the existing footprint, according to Williams.
Construction could begin in November.
