Lauderdale County officials have arrested a man in connection with a string of car burglaries in the Collinsville area.
Jawon Anthony Flowers, 19, was arrested Tuesday and charged with nine counts of auto burglary and one count of felony motor vehicle theft. His bond was set at $165,000.
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said LCSD received multiple reports of cars being burglarized early Monday, as well as a report of a pickup being stolen.
An investigation into the incidents uncovered evidence leading to Flowers’ arrest.
The investigation is ongoing, Calhoun said.
