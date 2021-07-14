Demolition underway on collapsed building

Bianca Moorman / The Meridian Star

Workers are busy this week demolishing a building in Meridian that collapsed in April. The building is located between 4th and 5th Street on 23rd Ave. 

Bianca Moorman / The Meridian Star

