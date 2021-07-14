Demolition underway on collapsed building

Bianca Moorman / The Meridian Star
Workers are busy this week demolishing a building in Meridian that collapsed in April. The building is located between 4th and 5th Street on 23rd Ave.
Funeral services for Margaret Warren Allen, 94, will be Friday at 11 a.m., at New Hope UMC in DeKalb, Miss. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. The online register is available at www.stephensfunerals.com.
Funeral services for Michael "Pop" Edward Wall will be held Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Keith Lovett and Bro. Paul Sizemore officiating. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is hon…
Services for Paul Wayne Barkley will be held today, Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Barkley, 73, passed away June 26, 2021, at St. Dominic Memorial Hospital.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.