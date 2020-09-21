With demolition of the old Village Fair complete, Lauderdale County leaders are moving ahead with plans for a new government complex on the site.
Bob Luke of LPK Architects and Justin McDonald of W.G. Yates & Sons Construction Company shared an update on the project with Lauderdale County supervisors Monday.
The county purchased the old mall property in June 2019 for $1.25 million. A rough estimate for the new complex, which will house county offices, is about $47 million.
The building is expected be about 89,000 square feet and house offices for the tax collector, tax assessor, district attorney, public defender, board of supervisors, county administration and courts, among other offices.
Planned security features include secure employee parking with card access, a single public entrance with several exits and public and private corridors.
Plans also include coverting the former LabCorp building on the rear of the site into an office for the sheriff's department, volunteer fire departments, E-911, emergency management agency, and drug court testing, according to Luke. The roof of the approximately 30,000 square-foot building building would need to be fixed, he said.
