Democrat running for governor will speak on Civil Rights movement

Robert Ray, a Democrat running for governor, will speak on the Civil Rights Movement at The Historic Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Philadelphia, Mississippi on Sunday. Service will begin at 9:30 and will be followed by a news conference at 11:30.
Ray was a friend to Michael Schwerner, James Chaney and Andrew Goodman — three Civil Rights activists killed in Neshoba County in 1964— according to a news release from his campaign.
Ray worked for Meridian Cab at the time, which shared a building with the Council of Federated Organizations, the news release stated.
“In the wake of today’s political climate the timing of this campaign is historic,” it stated. “Fifty-five years after the murders of the Civil Rights Workers we are still stagnant in the state of Mississippi. Many feel completely left out of the political process and many are unaware of the struggle to just have the right to show up at the polls and vote for their chosen candidate so they choose to opt out instead of dealing with the backlash in the community.”
“This campaign is about moving on. This is the time and this is the place to change the tide and clear the air of the politics as usual. Time to stop the rhetoric and pandering, and deal with the dehumanization of our fellow constituents with labels like liberals and communists when we all live in this great state together. We can and will do better.”
Ray said he looks forward to answering “any and all questions.”
