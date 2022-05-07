Delegation requests disaster declaration for March storms

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., along with U.S. Representatives Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Steven Palazzo, R-Miss., Trent Kelly, R-Miss., and Michael Guest, R-Miss., have requested that President Joe Biden approve Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves’ request for federal major disaster declarations to recover from severe storms across the state in March.
The damage from March storms has strained emergency response resources and capabilities, as more than 150 homes have been damaged or destroyed, and more than $2 million in property damage has been reported. If approved, the disaster declaration would unlock additional federal resources to supplement state recovery efforts.
“Currently available resources from state and local governments and volunteer organizations are inadequate to meet the state’s recovery needs,” the delegation wrote. “Significant federal assistance and cooperation are needed for Mississippi to rebuild.”
"Mississippi experienced 27 tornadoes across four counties on March 22, and then 30 tornadoes across eight counties on March 30. Winds topped 100 miles per hour and damaged or destroyed over 150 homes," the delegation wrote.
"As Governor Reeves indicated in his request, the Joint Public Assistance damage assessments conducted by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, and other agencies indicated that on March 22, 68 homes were destroyed or suffered major damage, with more than $1 million in estimated property damage. These tornadoes also injured three people."
"Regarding the second disaster declaration for March 30, additional assessments showed 85 homes were destroyed or suffered major damage, with more than $1 million in estimated property damage and three people injured. Currently available resources from state and local governments and volunteer organizations are inadequate to meet the state’s recovery needs. Significant federal assistance and cooperation are needed for Mississippi to rebuild."
