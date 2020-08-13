Dekalb food center among 13 slated for closure

Due to the transition to a retail food system via an electronic benefit transfer card, the Mississippi State Department of Health Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children is preparing to close 13 food centers.
These centers have low participant usage, or the landlord has chosen not to continue the lease, according to a news release.
Twelve centers, including those in Rosedale, Ruleville, Okolona, Ackerman, Hollandale, Leland, Raymond, Dekalb, Raleigh, Eupora, Columbus and Southaven are scheduled to close Sept. 30. One food center located in New Albany is scheduled to close December 31.
The centers in Rosedale, Ruleville, Okolona, Ackerman, Hollandale, Leland, Raymond, Dekalb and Raleigh are being closed due to low participant usage, according to a news release. Food centers in New Albany, Eupora, Columbus, and Southaven are being closed per landlord request, as these leases are scheduled to expire Sept. 30.
The last date for WIC participants to pick up foods at the sites closing Sept. 30 is Aug. 28, and the last date for participants to pick up at the food center closing Dec. 31 is Nov. 25.
However, participants are still eligible to pick up at any other food center they have access to in the state.
As the WIC program prepares to begin the transition from the use of paper food vouchers at food centers to the use of eWIC cards at retail grocery stores and pharmacies, it’s also working hard to ensure participants still have access to the supplemental foods they qualify for. The eWIC card will be piloted as early as January 2021.
The goal of the WIC program is to provide nutrition education, breastfeeding support and supplemental food for eligible pregnant, post-partum and breastfeeding women, infants and children up to the age of 5.
The MSDH WIC program is working to ensure participants have an available food center within 30 miles of each WIC clinic.
