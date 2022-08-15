Lauderdale County residents have until Friday to pay their property taxes and avoid having their properties included in the annual land sale.
In a news release, Tax Collector Doris Spidle said her office would continue taking residents’ tax payments until August 19 via cash, money order or credit card. Payments made after the Friday deadline will not be accepted as the 2022 land sale is set to begin Aug. 29.
“The Tax Collectors office will accept payment of taxes either cash, money order or credit card until Aug. 19, 2022. No personal checks will be accepted,” she said. “Final payment of taxes must be made on or before Aug. 19, 2022. After Aug.19, 2022, no payments will be accepted.”
Properties that are unpaid are listed in The Meridian Star on Aug. 9 and on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
This year’s land sale will be online only, Spidle said. Residents looking to bid on properties will need to register and make an account at govease.com, she said.
“The GovEase website gives step by step instructions on how one must register to bid and the procedure for getting funds certified before bidding,” she said. “All funds must be certified before you can bid.”
Those who have previously registered for prior years’ landsales will also need to register to participate in the 2022 sale, Spidle said. The deadline to register for bidding is August 25.
Properties will be available for viewing and pre-bids beginning August 29.
For more information about the 2022 land sale contact Tracy Stockton in the Lauderdale County Tax Collectors office at 601-482-9895.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.