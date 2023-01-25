Vote file art

One week remains for those planning to run for office to register as candidates in the 2023 election.

This year’s election features many county level seats as well as state-wide, state district and state legislative seats. A primary election is set for Aug. 8, with a runoff on Aug. 29 if needed. The general election will be held Nov. 7, and the general election runoff is set for Nov. 28.

Candidates running for local office qualify at the circuit clerk’s office while statewide and state district positions, as well as the district attorney race, submit their qualifying paperwork to the Secretary of State’s office.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Feb. 1 to fill out the qualifying forms and pay their fees to be featured on the ballot.

Local candidates filing qualifying papers as of Wednesday, Jan. 25 include:

County Attorney

Tommy Horne - R (Incumbent)

Sheriff

Ward Calhoun - R

Ricky Roberts - R

Gerald Reon Johnson - D

Chancery Clerk

Carolyn Mooney - R (Incumbent)

Circuit Clerk

Donna Jill Johnson - R (Incumbent)

Tax Assessor

James Rainey - R (Incumbent)

Tax Collector

Doris Spidle - R (Incumbent)

Coroner

Stella McMahan - R

Kenneth Graham - R

John Hollingsworth - R

Kevin Smith - R

Justin "Scrappy" Allen - D

Jonathan Wells - R

Belinda D Bates - D

Supervisor District 1

Chris Bullock - R

Devin Snowden - R

Justin "JJ" Anders - R

Tyrone Johnson - D

Supervisor District 2

Wayman Newell - R (Incumbent)

Carlos Wallace - D

Supervisor District 3

Josh Todd - R (Incumbent)

Supervisor District 4

Joseph “Joe” Norwood - D (Incumbent)

Supervisor District 5

Kyle Rutledge - R (Incumbent)

John Temple- D

Justice Court Judge 1

Merritt Barry - R

Charles Graham - R

Nick Lisi - R

Justice Court Judge 2

Ondray Harris Sr. - D (Incumbent)

Loretta "Lolo Allen" Bennett - I

Justice Court Judge 3

Paul E Earley II - R (Incumbent)

Justice Court Judge 4

Buck Roberts - R (Incumbent)

Constable District 1

Tommie Coker - R (Incumbent)

Constable District 2

Ondray Harris Jr. - D (Incumbent)

Constable District 3

Mike Myers - R (Incumbent)

Constable District 4

Lee “Chuck” Roberts - R (Incumbent)

Election Comm District 2

Consuella Rue - D (Incumbent)

Election Comm District 4

Gloria Dancy - D (Incumbent)

Candidates qualified for state, state district and legislative seats as of Jan. 13 include:

Governor

Tate Reeves - R (Incumbent)

John Witcher - R

Gregory Wash - D

Brandon Presley - D

Lt. Governor

Delbert Hosemann - R (Incumbent)

Shane Quick - R

Attorney General

Lynn Fitch - R (Incumbent)

State Treasurer

David McRae - R (Incumbent)

State Auditor

Shad White - R (Incumbent)

Insurance Commissioner

Mike Chaney - R (Incumbent)

State Senator

Tyler McCaughn - R (Incumbent) - District 31

Rod Hickman - D (Incumbent) - District 32

Jeff Tate - R (Incumbent) - District 33

State Representative

Kenny Rush - D - District 45

Keith Jackson - D - District 45

Steve Horne - R (Incumbent) - District 81

Charles Young - D (Incumbent) - District 82

Billy Adam Calvert - R (Incumbent) District 83

Public Service Commissioner (Central District)

Brent Bailey - R (Incumbent)

Dekeither Stamps - D

Transportation Commissioner (Central District)

Willie Simmons - D (Incumbent)

District Attorney (10th District)

Kassie Coleman - R (Incumbent)

Candidate announcements

The Meridian Star is accepting candidate announcements for the elections. Announcements are limited to 300 words and should be accompanied by a color headshot of the candidate. Announcements should include your name, age, the office you are seeking, political affiliation and relevant experience.

Announcements are limited to Lauderdale County candidates and state officials whose district includes Lauderdale County.

Announcements may be submitted to editor@themeridianstar.com. Please include your contact information in the email.

