One week remains for those planning to run for office to register as candidates in the 2023 election.
This year’s election features many county level seats as well as state-wide, state district and state legislative seats. A primary election is set for Aug. 8, with a runoff on Aug. 29 if needed. The general election will be held Nov. 7, and the general election runoff is set for Nov. 28.
Candidates running for local office qualify at the circuit clerk’s office while statewide and state district positions, as well as the district attorney race, submit their qualifying paperwork to the Secretary of State’s office.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Feb. 1 to fill out the qualifying forms and pay their fees to be featured on the ballot.
Local candidates filing qualifying papers as of Wednesday, Jan. 25 include:
County Attorney
Tommy Horne - R (Incumbent)
Sheriff
Ward Calhoun - R
Ricky Roberts - R
Gerald Reon Johnson - D
Chancery Clerk
Carolyn Mooney - R (Incumbent)
Circuit Clerk
Donna Jill Johnson - R (Incumbent)
Tax Assessor
James Rainey - R (Incumbent)
Tax Collector
Doris Spidle - R (Incumbent)
Coroner
Stella McMahan - R
Kenneth Graham - R
John Hollingsworth - R
Kevin Smith - R
Justin "Scrappy" Allen - D
Jonathan Wells - R
Belinda D Bates - D
Supervisor District 1
Chris Bullock - R
Devin Snowden - R
Justin "JJ" Anders - R
Tyrone Johnson - D
Supervisor District 2
Wayman Newell - R (Incumbent)
Carlos Wallace - D
Supervisor District 3
Josh Todd - R (Incumbent)
Supervisor District 4
Joseph “Joe” Norwood - D (Incumbent)
Supervisor District 5
Kyle Rutledge - R (Incumbent)
John Temple- D
Justice Court Judge 1
Merritt Barry - R
Charles Graham - R
Nick Lisi - R
Justice Court Judge 2
Ondray Harris Sr. - D (Incumbent)
Loretta "Lolo Allen" Bennett - I
Justice Court Judge 3
Paul E Earley II - R (Incumbent)
Justice Court Judge 4
Buck Roberts - R (Incumbent)
Constable District 1
Tommie Coker - R (Incumbent)
Constable District 2
Ondray Harris Jr. - D (Incumbent)
Constable District 3
Mike Myers - R (Incumbent)
Constable District 4
Lee “Chuck” Roberts - R (Incumbent)
Election Comm District 2
Consuella Rue - D (Incumbent)
Election Comm District 4
Gloria Dancy - D (Incumbent)
Candidates qualified for state, state district and legislative seats as of Jan. 13 include:
Governor
Tate Reeves - R (Incumbent)
John Witcher - R
Gregory Wash - D
Brandon Presley - D
Lt. Governor
Delbert Hosemann - R (Incumbent)
Shane Quick - R
Attorney General
Lynn Fitch - R (Incumbent)
State Treasurer
David McRae - R (Incumbent)
State Auditor
Shad White - R (Incumbent)
Insurance Commissioner
Mike Chaney - R (Incumbent)
State Senator
Tyler McCaughn - R (Incumbent) - District 31
Rod Hickman - D (Incumbent) - District 32
Jeff Tate - R (Incumbent) - District 33
State Representative
Kenny Rush - D - District 45
Keith Jackson - D - District 45
Steve Horne - R (Incumbent) - District 81
Charles Young - D (Incumbent) - District 82
Billy Adam Calvert - R (Incumbent) District 83
Public Service Commissioner (Central District)
Brent Bailey - R (Incumbent)
Dekeither Stamps - D
Transportation Commissioner (Central District)
Willie Simmons - D (Incumbent)
District Attorney (10th District)
Kassie Coleman - R (Incumbent)
Candidate announcements
The Meridian Star is accepting candidate announcements for the elections. Announcements are limited to 300 words and should be accompanied by a color headshot of the candidate. Announcements should include your name, age, the office you are seeking, political affiliation and relevant experience.
Announcements are limited to Lauderdale County candidates and state officials whose district includes Lauderdale County.
Announcements may be submitted to editor@themeridianstar.com. Please include your contact information in the email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.