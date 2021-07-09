Deadline extended for 2021 TOP twenty under 40 nominations

The deadline for nominations for the 2021 TOP twenty under 40 awards has been extended to 5 p.m. on Monday, July 12.
Do you know a dedicated young professional or future leader? Is there a true go-getter in your workplace or community?
Why not nominate them?
Meridian Home & Style Magazine, The Meridian Star and Mississippi Power are seeking nominations to recognize 20 people in the Meridian area under the age of 40 who are making an impact professionally, but more importantly contributing to the betterment of the community.
This includes people from education, business, health care, professional services, real estate, government, finance, law, military, nonprofits as well as other areas.
To nominate someone, follow this link:
https://www.jotform.com/build/211646795381161/publish
