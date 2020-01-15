Deadline arrives to nominate an Unsung Hero

Deadlines have closed to nominate The Meridian Star Citizen of the Year, but it’s not too late to nominate an Unsung Hero to appear in our 2020 Profile editions.
We are asking your help to identify people who do good work in the community. Unsung Heroes are the people who do good deeds, but are seldom recognized. Examples could include a youth leader, a grandparent who volunteers in the schools, a lay minister who visits the homebound, a neighbor who looks out for the elderly, a hospice worker who provides comfort. Please send us a recommendation letter that provides supporting reasons. The letters are used in the Profile editions.
The deadline for Citizen for Unsung Hero nominations is Sunday, Jan. 19.
Send your nominations to editor@themeridianstar.com, including “2020 Profile” in the subject line, or by mail to Dave Bohrer, Editor, The Meridian Star, PO Box 1591, Meridian, MS 39301. Email is preferred. Please include your contact information so we may verify the information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.