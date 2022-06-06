D'Courtland Christian joins The Meridian Star newsroom

D’Courtland Christian 

D’Courtland Christian has joined The Meridian Star as a reporter covering education, sports and general community news.

Christian, a native of Meridian, is a 2011 graduate of Meridian high School. He holds a degree in journalism and mass communications from the University of Arizona and previously covered sports for The Star as a freelance reporter.

“We are excited about D’Courtland joining our newsroom,” said Bill Graham, the editor of The Star. “He brings a deep knowledge of the Meridian community and its people.”

Christian can be reached dchristian@themeridianstar.com

