'Day of the Dead' planned for Saturday in Dumont Plaza

Dumont Plaza in Meridian will be the site of Mississippi’s Dia de Los Muertos Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 30. The free event runs from 3 - 10 p.m.
Dia de Los Metros or Day of the Dead is a unique Mexican holiday dating back thousands of years. Communities come together annually to remember and honor lost loved ones with reverence and celebration. The ancient belief asserts that the souls of the dead come to visit the living during Dia de Los Muertos, guided by familiar sights and smells and the sounds of their loved ones.
Organizer Linda Candelo, who has been living in Meridian for three years, said she’s excited about helping Meridian grow, evolve, and become more inclusive through participation in this traditional holiday.
“I think we must create change and not wait for someone else to do it, and that is what I want to do through this wonderful event,” she said. “With the support of ACES (Arts and Community Events Society), the Community Foundation of East Mississippi, the work of volunteers, and the amazing generosity of all the sponsors, I know this will be the first of many annual celebrations.”
Fabrizio Salazar, marketing coordinator described the event as family-friendly, with music, dancing, face-painting, and traditional Day of the Dead cuisine.
“We encourage visitors to wear Day of the Dead makeup and attire,” he said. “To become a part of the festivities and participate in our first Catrina and Catrin (the male and female representing our mortality) Costume contest.”
There will be an Art Alley, a collection of street art designed and painted by artists and teachers Daniel Ethridge, Cary Haycox, Leslie Carruth, and the Meridian Debs Social Services Club. In addition, the instructors will work with students to create art and designs to pay homage to the Day of the Dead colorful and vibrant tradition.
Attendees can also look forward to artwork in black light reactive colors for a student art contest. The artwork will be displayed under black light to achieve that “day-glo” effect. With more than 100 entries, there will be awards for first, second, and third place.
The event will also welcome traditional New Orleans jazz band Marty Peters and the Party Meters and an unforgettable Elvis Presley tribute artist. In addition, The Meridian Symphony Organization will make a surprise presentation, and the night will end with salsa dancing and cumbia with the Latin flavor of Vibra Latina.
Salazar adds that LaPinata, El Norte, Mr. Taco, San Marcos, and Dos Cheques Taqueria will be on hand selling tasty Hispanic food.
