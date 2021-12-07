Davis delays raises, citing unanswered questions

Meridian police officers and city employees will be waiting a bit longer for a raise after Ward 2 Councilman Dwayne Davis asked to remove pay raise discussion from the city council’s agenda Tuesday, saying he had unanswered questions about the plan.
The council had planned to raise pay for all city employees beginning Jan. 1, with a $1,200 raise going into effect for civilian city employees and $1,800 for uniformed police officers.
The raise was proposed by city administrators in a Nov. 30 work session following a 4-1 vote by the city council Nov. 16 to take funding from 12 vacant positions in the police department to give officers raises.
The raises would cost the city about $574,000, which Chief Financial Officer Brandye Latimer said could be found in the budget.
The funding from the 12 police officer positions would be used for the police department raises. On Tuesday, Latimer said other city departments had the money in the budget to fund their raises as well.
Davis said he only received the budget information to fund the raises on Friday and had not had time to fully review the numbers.
He said he would prefer to move forward with raises for the police department, as funding has already been allocated, and work to raise pay in other city departments later.
“I wish we could go ahead and start with the police department,” he said.
Latimer, Mayor Jimmie Smith and Human Resources Director Chrissie Walker have repeatedly told the council that more information would be needed to move forward with police department raises based on the 12 unfilled positions.
While the council voted to take the funding from the positions, no action was taken to outline which officers would get a raise or how much each officer would get.
“You didn’t give parameters,” Smith said. “It was explained to you all in the work session. That’s why I thought that our was going to present you all a proposal today and we were going to discuss that.”
Davis said he was also concerned the raises for the police department were too small. Walker told the council in the Nov. 30 work session an $1,800 raise would come to about 86 cents an hour, or about $150 per paycheck. Davis said he didn’t know if officers would notice that raise on their paycheck.
“I just didn’t feel as though they’d be able to see that type of raise on their check,” he said.
Walker also said in the work session the 12 unfilled positions would not cover a huge raise for police officers. The council had expressed interest in trying to boost the hourly rate for the police department from $16.75 an hour for a starting certified officer to about $20 per hour.
The 12 unfilled positions freed up about $500,000 to fund raises in the police department, but Walker said a $2 raise for civilian employees and $4 for certified officers would cost about $738,000.
Councilman George Thomas of Ward 1 said Tuesday he was in favor of passing the pay raise to begin Jan. 1. He said the council had a proposal it knew it could fund that would raise pay for city employees now. A plan for further raises could be developed later, he said.
“You can do that right now,” he said. “If you want to add something, you can do that at a later date.”
Davis called for another work session for council members and city employees to discuss the raises and clear up some of the confusion.
“We can get a work session to discuss this on a different day,” he said.
In other business the city council approved:
•selling Old Fire Station No. 2 on Grand Avenue for $13,812.48;
•a consultant contract not to exceed $10,000 with Waggoner Engineering, Inc. for help developing solid waste proposals prior to the city issuing a request for proposals in January;
•an agreement with Archer Architecture, PLLC to assist with a grant through the Mississippi Department of Archives and History for roof repairs; and,
•accepting donations to the Friends of Youth Athletic Programs and Events.
