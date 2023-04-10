The Samuel Dale Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently hosted an awards tea to honor outstanding students from local schools and outstanding adults who have made contributions to the community.
The Daughters of the American Revolution Youth Citizenship Award was presented to seven local fifth graders who exemplify the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism. Students recognized were Molly Jean Goodwin of Russell Christian Academy, Karter King of Southeast Middle School, Madison Powell of St. Patrick Catholic School, Lane Anderson of Lamar Elementary School, Tamirian Doss of T.J. Harris Upper Elementary, Jordan McCoy of West Hills Elementary and Avery Webb of Clarkdale Elementary. These students were presented a certificate, a lapel pin and a United States flag.
Anne Preston McRae, daughter of Jennifer and John McRae, was named this year’s DAR Good Citizen. The award is presented to a high school senior who best exemplifies the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. As the DAR Good Citizen honoree, Preston represents her school as the most outstanding student in her senior class.
A student at Lamar High School, McRae maintains a 4.35 grade point average while being involved in many extracurricular activities. She is president of the National Honor Society and a member of the Student Council, as well as a member of the National Beta Club and Lamar’s Robotics Team. She was a delegate to the Hugh O’Brien Leadership Conference and was a member of the tennis team, volleyball team and cross country team. Preston received the highest average award for Advanced Placement U.S. History in 2022 and has made the Lamar School Head of School List each of her high school years. She is a member of the ACT 30+ Club.
An active member of the youth program at Central United Methodist Church, Preston has gone on two mission trips to Honduras. She is a Gold Award recipient in the Girls Scouts of America, was a delegate to the American Legion Auxiliary Magnolia Girls State, and won the Presidential Volunteer Service Bronze Award in 2021 for more than 100 service hours to the community. She was an ambassador to the Mississippi Secretary of State and graduated from the Youth Leadership Lauderdale organization.
Preston plans to attend Mississippi State University where she will major in political science with a pre-law minor. She was presented a certificate, lapel pin, an American flag and a cash scholarship. She was also presented a copy of the USA Flag Code, the Preamble to the Constitution, and a copy of the American’s Creed.
Also at the tea, Marsha Iverson was presented with this year’s Community Involvement Award, which is given to an individual who, either through volunteerism or through employment, has enriched the lives of the citizens of the community.
For many years, Iverson worked as the art instructor at Meridian High School, where she was a positive and caring influence on the students. Since retiring, she has spent her time teaching art through the Meridian Museum of Art, helping with the street art murals springing up around town, and assisting the group called ACES, which has brought entertainment to the city through the Full Moon Over Fifth street program.
Iverson’s involvement with positive activities that inspire both youth and adults to make the community better was cited in her selection for the honor. She was presented with a certificate and a United States flag.
This year’s Community Volunteer Award was presented to Neil Henry, regional president of Citizens National Bank. DAR’s Community Volunteer Award is presented to an individual who has voluntarily offered his or her services to enrich the lives of local citizens.
Henry was selected as this year’s “Volunteer for our Community” because of his service to the youth of Meridian. He has spent most of his adult life sharing his talents with area residents, including coaching youth basketball, baseball, soccer and football. He brought TOPSoccer, a program for special needs children, to the Meridian area. He also was the founder of Camp Hoops, a basketball program for special needs kids, as well as a volunteer for the Challenger Baseball League, a baseball program for athletes with special needs.
He participates with the State Games of Mississippi, the Boys and Girls Club, Wesley House, Boy Scouts of America and works with the youth of his church. Henry was also presented a certificate of appreciation and an American flag.
