DAR presents good citizenship, community service awards

The Samuel Dale Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its 17th annual awards program on July 28 at Dumont Plaza in Meridian.
Bunnie Tisdale, regent, welcomed approximately 40 guests to the program. Nell Covington opened with prayer; Glenda Thomas led the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag and, as DAR Good Citizen chairwoman, presented the awards.
Sixteen schools in the Meridian/Lauderdale County area were invited to participate, but due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, schools closed and only two participated.
Lydia Jewel Phillips from Poplar Springs Elementary and Toby Robbins from Lamar Elementary were winners of the fifth grade Outstanding Youth Citizenship awards for their schools based on the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism. Phillips is the daughter of Wade and Crystal Phillips. Robbins is the son of Felicia and Patrick Robbins. Each student was presented a certificate, a lapel pin, an American flag, Flag Code booklet and bookmarks with the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution.
This year's DAR Good Citizens are Savannah Davis, of Southeast Lauderdale High School; Jodee Crane, of Clarkdale High School; and Josie Hannegan, of Lamar High School. The award is presented to outstanding 12th grade students who exhibit dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. All three girls excel in academics, school and community activities and all are active in their churches.
Davis, the daughter of Algie and Ann Davis, graduated with honors and was valedictorian of her class. Crane, the daughter of Charles and Kaycee Crane, also graduated with honors and was valedictorian. Hannegan, the daughter of Scott and Amanda Hannegan, graduated with honors, with a 4.5 GPA, and scored a 32 on her ACT. She was selected the overall winner and was entered in the statewide DAR Good Citizen contest. All three recipients were presented with a lapel pin, certificate, flag a $50 scholarship, a Flag Code booklet and bookmarks.
Fannie Johnson received the Community Involvement Award, which is presented to someone who exhibits volunteerism or, through his/her work, has enriched the lives of the citizens of our community. Johnson is a member of the Meridian City Council and executive director of L.O.V.E.'s Kitchen. She served four years in the U.S. military. Johnson has worked with the United Way staff to start a program called “Fruits of Labor,” which concentrates on hiring and training persons who are homeless and clients at risk for homelessness by arranging a guaranteed job interview with partner companies.
Johnson spearheaded a cultural program aimed for youth called “Shaking Hands with Your Future.” This program was designed to help area youth develop a plan for their future by meeting and listening to professionals and community leaders. She co-produced a video explaining the program, which was placed in every school within the Meridian Public School District.
Johnson is a Hall of Fame recipient for Meridian Community College; she was presented the Humanitarian Award by Meridian's Junior Auxiliary; she has received several community service awards and was The Meridian's Star's Citizen of the Year in 2017. She has served on many boards and committees throughout the community.
Samuel Dale Chapter member Robin McCarty was recognized for her 20 year membership in DAR.
The next meeting for Samuel Dale members is scheduled at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 at Western Sizzling Restaurant.
