Daffodils for Allie

Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

Leslie Carruth, left and Wanda McBrayer place daffodil bulbs into the soil on Monday as part of an effort to plant more than 22,000 daffodil bulbs at the Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian in honor of Leslie's daughter, Allie Carruth, who died in 2017. Monday’s project was one of several events Allie's family has undertaken to honor their daughter’s memory. The family also holds the annual Allie Cat Run and Festival which raises funds for the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency. Planting the 22,000 bulbs is expected to take several days, and future planting dates will be announced when they are available.