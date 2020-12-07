Crowds flocked to downtown Meridian Saturday night to take in the sights and sounds of the annual Christmas parade.
Todd Tilghman, winner of “The Voice” was on hand, serving as the grand marshal of the parade, which featured music from the Meridian High School and Northeast Lauderdale marching bands.
In addition to performances by several dance troupes, Santa Claus was spotted tossing candy from the Anderson Regional Medical Center float as it rolled through downtown.
Other upcoming parades and festivals include:
Collinsville: A Very Merry Christmas Parade presented by Piggly Wiggly of Collinsville will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. The parade will travel through the Ross Collins neighborhood. Santa will ride in the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Dept. truck and be available for socially-distanced photos. Food and fun will follow the parade.
Stonewall: 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12.
Shubuta: 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Enterprise: 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Hattiesburg: The Downtown Hattiesburg Association, in partnership with the Hattiesburg Historic Neighborhood Association, invites the public to celebrate the season on Saturday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 13 for Downtown Candlelit Christmas. Festivities include one of Hattiesburg’s longest running holiday traditions, the 44th Annual Victorian Candlelit Christmas, hosted by and taking place in the Hattiesburg Historic Neighborhood, along with the continuation of luminaries and other activities expanded into the greater downtown district.
Canton: The annual Canton Christmas Festival runs through Wednesday, Dec. 23.
