Crowds of children and families flocked to downtown Meridian on Wednesday as businesses opened their doors for the annual Candy Crawl event. Superheroes, monsters, princesses and more trick-or-treated through the downtown area gathering candy and other treats during the annual event.
Crowds come for Candy Crawl
- photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star
