Crowd gathers to send Judge Primeaux into retirement

With a few tears and lots of well wishes, Chancery Court Judge Larry Primeaux bid farewell to the bench on Friday surrounded by fellow judges, attorneys, family and friends.
“Everyone who works with me knows I am not a sentimental person, but this makes you a sentimental person,” said Primeaux, looking around the crowded room of long-time friends and colleagues.
“I have old friends who are here and old lawyers who have one foot out the door, some we went to law school together,” he said. “I am going to miss seeing all of you.”
Taking office in January 2007, Primeaux, 73, has served as one of two chancellors of the 12th Chancery Court, which covers Lauderdale and Clarke counties.
His official court reporter, Cindy James, who also is retiring, said Primeaux was known for being an honest, fair and attentive judge.
“He was always professional and required respect from everyone,” she said. “He showed fairness to everyone no matter their stature.”
A native of Abbeville, Louisiana, Primeaux graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1971 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, sociology and anthropology. He earned a law degree from the university two years later.
He practiced law for two years in Memphis, then served as an appeals officer for the U.S. Civil Service Commission in Atlanta for four years. He served as the managing attorney for the former East Mississippi Legal Services office from 1978 until 1981, when he began his private law practice in Meridian.
Prior to be electing chancellor, he served as attorney for the City of Meridian, the Meridian Civil Service Commission, the Meridian Airport Authority and the Meridian Transportation Commission.
He previously chaired the Conference of Chancery Judges and was a member of the Mississippi Supreme Court Advisory Committee on Rules and the Mississippi Commission on Guardianships and Conservatorships.
On hand for his retirement party were Presiding Justice James W. Kitchens and Associate Justice Kenneth Griffis of the Mississippi Supreme Court.
During the retirement party, he also was presented a resolution from the Mississippi Senate recognizing his years of service as a judge by state Sen. Jeff Tate, while Sen. Tyler McCaughn called in from meetings at the state Capitol to thank Primeaux for his dedication to the court.
Primeaux announced in late February that he would be stepping down from the bench due to his wife’s health. He has been married to Lisa M. Primeaux, a retired registered nurse, for 51 years. They have three children and two grandchildren.
Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to appoint a judge to fill the vacancy with a special election expected to be scheduled in November 2024.
