Criminals shop for opportunities; Meridian shoppers take precautions

When asked about staying safe while shopping, Kathy Harris pulled a small black pouch from her bag.
"I don't feel safe, that's why I carry a taser," Harris said as she exited the T.J. Maxx at the Meridian Crossroads shopping center.
Harris said she hears reports of crime in the news, making her more cautious when she's shopping.
"We hear a lot about crime here, like the two shootings at CITGO. That's concerning," Harris said.
When she's shopping, Tina Fowler said she stays safe by taking proper precautions.
"I feel safe shopping in Meridian during daylight hours," Fowler said. "I always park as close as I can get to the shop."
With a busy holiday season in full swing, MPD Capt. John Griffith offered some tips on how shoppers can stay safe.
“The biggest thing people can do is to make sure they leave their valuables, their gifts, whatever the case may be in their trunk locked up, or out of sight,” Griffith said. “What the auto burglar or the criminal does is walk through there and he or she is looking for opportunities."
Griffith said that hiding valuables doesn’t mean the vehicle won’t get broken into, but it lessens the chance.
Both Fowler and Harris feel that an increased presence of security would make them feel safer.
"If we saw more of a police presence here (Meridian Crossroads) and at the mall, people would feel safer at night," Fowler said.
"When I was in Gulfport, they had a security guard on a golf cart," Harris said. "He was always present and made you feel safe."
Griffith said police make an effort to monitor shopping centers when there is an increase in traffic, but that he doesn't see a swelling of activity in one shopping area, nor a rise in a particular crime.
"I don't know that you really have any set thing (crime) that increases or decreases," Griffith said. "Your volume of traffic to stores increases, so we watch out for auto burglaries and stuff of that nature."
"This time of year, you're looking around the shopping centers and the hotel rooms," Griffith said. "As far as saying ‘this place is more than average than that place,’ there’s no way to say that.”
Some shopping centers, such as Bonita Lakes Mall, have security and extra information to help inform shoppers and help them be safer. The mall also lists some tips on its website:
• Remember to lock your car.
• Don’t leave packages or other personal property unattended.
• Guard your handbag, wallet and credit cards.
• Always have your keys in hand before you reach your car.
• Always be aware of your surroundings.
