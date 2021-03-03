Crimestoppers director Pam Vance remembered as dedicated public servant

Pam Vance, the executive director of East Mississippi Crimestoppers, is being remembered as a true public servant.
“Pam was always kind to everybody and always had a smile on her face," said Ward Calhoun, chief deputy of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department. "That's one thing I will always remember about her. She was always positive and looked for the positive in everything.”
Mrs. Vance, 63, died on Feb. 25, according to her obituary. Funeral services are planned for noon on Thursday, March 4 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Kenny Pogue officiating.
Mrs. Vance, a resident of the Martin community, spent more than 30 years as a surgical assistant with the late Dr. Frank Tucker. After she retired, she became involved with the East Mississippi Crimestoppers, becoming executive director in 2013.
Mrs. Vance, the founding member of the Lauderdale County chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, was recognized with the Crimestoppers Lifetime Service Award in 2019.
Meridian Police Department Lt. Rita Jack knew Mrs. Vance from her time as a detective and her role with the Neighborhood Watch Program. She credited Mrs. Vance for her dedication to Crimestoppers.
“I looked at her as a trailblazer because she brought new ideas and new ways of doing things, and she did it without hesitation,” Jack said. "We were very fortunate to have someone like Pam Vance."
Al Willis, the board president of East Mississippi Crimestoppers, described Mrs. Vance as a valuable asset to the volunteer program.
“She was very concerned about this community and Crimestoppers,” he said. “She brought Crimestoppers to another level. She gave more than 100 percent for this community.”
“Her legacy will continue to make a difference,” Willis emphasized. “Let the work she did speak for her.”
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to East MS Animal Rescue. Donations can be sent to 2440 North Hills St. Suite 105, PMB 107, Meridian, MS 30305.
