Credit union, payday loan store robbed

Meridian Mutual Credit Union and a payday loan business were robbed of an unknown amount of money Monday in two unrelated robberies.
Meridian Police Department Detective Chanetta Stevens said dispatch received the first call at 11:38 a.m. about a robbery at Meridian Mutual Credit Union. According to witnesses, Stevens said the suspect entered the lobby and waited for a moment before demanding money.
After receiving the money, the suspect left on foot heading west on ninth street, Stevens said.
The suspect is described as a male between 6-foot,3-inches and 6-foot, 4-inches, of slender build and in his late 20s or early 30s. Stevens said he wore a black hooded jacket, camouflage pants, brown boots, gloves and a mask.
At 1:27 p.m. MPD received a second robbery call after a suspect pulled out a gun at Money Now, a payday loan business on 45th Avenue. Stevens said the suspect came in the store and talked with employees before pulling the gun.
“The suspect locked the door, pulled a gun out of a bag and demanded money,” she said.
Stevens said the suspect was described as a male wearing a black jacket, cut-off khaki shorts and a gray mask.
Meridian Police Department is investigating both robberies and is asking the public to come forward with any information about the robberies or the suspects.
Anyone with information can call MPD at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-425-8477.
The City of Meridian contributed to this report
