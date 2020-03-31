Crews were busy Tuesday setting up a COVID-19 testing site at the old Sears Auto Center at Bonita Lakes Mall in Meridian.
The free testing site will open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1.
Testing is open to Mississippi residents only.
During the screening, a medical provider will determine the patient’s level of risk for having COVID-19 based on their symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.
If the doctor determines the person should be tested, the caller will receive an appointment time and a verification code. The person then must bring an ID to the testing site. Those without an appointment will not be tested.
At the collection site, providers wearing protective gear will come to the vehicle and get a swab. The University of Mississippi Medical Center will contact them with their results.
UMMC and the Mississippi State Department of Health are facilitating the testing on Wednesday only.
