Crews were busy Tuesday setting up a COVID-19 testing site at the old Sears Auto Center at Bonita Lakes Mall in Meridian.
The free testing site will open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1.
Testing is open to Mississippi residents only.
During the screening, a medical provider will determine the patient’s level of risk for having COVID-19 based on their symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.
If the doctor determines the person should be tested, the caller will receive an appointment time and a verification code. The person then must bring an ID to the testing site. Those without an appointment will not be tested.
At the collection site, providers wearing protective gear will come to the vehicle and get a swab. The University of Mississippi Medical Center will contact them with their results.
UMMC and the Mississippi State Department of Health are facilitating the testing on Wednesday only.
Anderson Regional Health System and Rush Health Systems continue testing
Both Anderson Regional Health System and Rush Health Systems began testing individuals who met the screening criteria for COVID-19 in mid-March. The hospitals have tested nearly 400 people for COVID-19 since that time.
“The reality is that we have received limited testing supplies from the state and our vendors,” said Dr. Fred Duggan, Chief Medical Officer for Rush Health Systems. “In the coming weeks, we hope to be able to do point of care tests which will slash the wait time for test results.”
Dr. Keith Everett, Chief Medical Officer for Anderson Regional Health System added, “We continue to test suspected patients based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Working with our private lab vendor to increase the availability of test kits has significantly improved our testing capacity, with point of care testing being the ultimate goal.”
In addition to the state’s one day testing site, both health systems will continue to operate testing sites at their respective locations to effectively utilize staff and preserve limited resources such as personal protective equipment.
Testing sites at both Rush and Anderson are being operated in conjunction with hotlines manned by healthcare professionals who are screening callers for symptoms. Individuals who meet the criteria are given an appointment for testing. This has proven to be an effective way to identify possible COVID-19 patients and test the appropriate individuals.
Neither health system is offering walk-in testing for non-emergent patients who have not reserved an appointment slot.
If you have symptoms or concerns, please contact the Rush COVID-19 Hotline at 601-703-9913 or the Anderson COVID-19 Hotline at 601-553-7888.
