State of Mississippi
Gov. Tate Reeves issued a Safe Recovery Order, which encourages the use of face coverings but does not require them. Restrictions in the executive order 1525 include:
• Public and private social gatherings and recreational activities where social distancing is not possible are limited to groups of no more than 20 people in a single indoor space or groups of no more than 100 people in an outdoor space where individuals not in the same household are in close proximity (less than 6 feet) to each other. The limitation does not apply to religious entities, voting precincts, students in classrooms or gatherings governed by other capacity limitations.
Every person in Mississippi must wear a face covering, covering the nose and mouth, while inside a school building or classroom, or when outdoors on a school campus whenever it is not possible to maintain a minimum of 6 feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household. Exceptions include medical or behavioral conditions; communicating with someone who is hearing-impaired; persons eating or drinking; persons engaging in fitness centers or other sports activities.
Auditoriums and movie theaters must limit ticket sales to 50% of maximum seating capacity, provided a minimum of 6 feet of social distancing may be maintained between persons not in the same household.
• Outdoor and indoor arenas must limit number of guests to no greater than 25% of the maximum seating capacity.
The new order is in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.
A new executive order issued Oct. 19 places a 10% capacity requirement on healthcare facilities across the state. If hospitals cannot maintain 10% of their capacity for COVID-19 patients, they must delay elective procedures.
Gov. Reeves also announced additional targeted measures for counties which meet the standards established during the summer wave. In these counties, indoor social gatherings should be limited to groups of 10. Outdoor social gatherings should be limited to groups of 50. Face coverings are required while indoors and interacting with the public without social distancing. The counties with additional measures are Chickasaw, Claiborne, DeSoto, Forrest, Itawamba, Jackson, Lamar, Lee, and Neshoba.
City of Meridian
Mayor Percy Bland extended the city’s face covering requirement through Oct. 31. Employees and customers as well as everyone over age 2 in public places must wear masks inside businesses. Some exceptions include outdoor exercise, pumping gas, driving alone or with passengers of the same household, in cases of greater health or safety risk, while eating or drinking in restaurants or bars or while working in non-public work spaces where six feet of distance can be maintained.
