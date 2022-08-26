The Mississippi Department of Health is reminding residents that vaccines are safe, effective and available as cases of both Covid-19 and Monkeypox continue to be recorded throughout the state.
In its weekly update Wednesday, MSDH said Covid-19 numbers have slowly begun to decline as hospitalizations fell to 286 as of August 22. The state recorded a recent peak of 389 hospitalizations on July 25.
Although Covid-19 cases are declining, the state health agency said transmission levels remain high throughout much of the state.
“Many Mississippi counties continue to have high community levels of Covid-19, though, and masks are recommended in those areas,” MSDH said in its weekly update.
The CDC’s Covid-19 data tracker lists transmission levels as low in Lauderdale County.
Vaccinations and testing remain the most effective tools at combatting the virus as the state heads into fall. Free at-home test kits are available at all county health departments and numerous free testing sites are operating throughout the state.
Vaccines also continue to be widely available at county health departments, pharmacies and other locations across Mississippi. To find a vaccination location or to learn more about the Covid-19 vaccines, visit vaccines.gov or call the MSDH Covid-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.
Monkeypox
As the nation continues to work toward curtailing Covid-19, health officials are also warning of increased transmission of Monkeypox.
MSDH is also offering a free two-dose regiment of the monkeypox vaccine to those deemed at high-risk for contracting the disease.
Vaccines are available for those who have had close, intimate or sexual contact with someone who has monkeypox and those identifying as gay, bisexual, men of have sex with men or transgender and have had multiple anonymous sex partners or have attended an event where transmission of monkeypox may have occurred.
While the majority of monkeypox cases have occurred among men who have sex with men, both state and national health officials said anyone exposed to the virus can become infected.
Monkeypox vaccinations are not yet open to the general public as doses of the vaccine continue to be in short supply. Those who believe they have been exposed or qualify as at risk can call 877-978-6453 to determine eligibility and to make a vaccination appointment.
