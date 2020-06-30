COVID-19 hospitalizations climb to new record high in Mississippi

Mississippi reached a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations for the second time in less than a week, with 560 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection and 219 hospitalized with suspected infection, records show.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Tuesday, for a total of 879 and 78 total deaths.
Of the county’s totals, 201 cases and 51 deaths involved patients who lived in long-term care facilities, records show.
Statewide, active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities have risen to 95, the health department said.
MSDH reported 680 new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi Tuesday, for a total of 27,247 and 14 additional deaths, for a total of 1,073 deaths statewide.
The agency reported 198 cases and 24 deaths in Clarke County, 174 cases and 13 deaths in Kemper County, 952 cases and 68 deaths in Neshoba County and 328 cases and nine deaths in Newton County.
The family of Allen T. Goldman will have a private family service. Burial will be at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Goldman, age 26, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his residence. Survivors include …
