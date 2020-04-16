COVID-19 creates extra challenge for people in recovery

Associated Press

In this Friday, March 6, 2020 file photo, Gene Campbell, left, watches through his window as he talks with his son, Charlie, foreground, using a phone at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash. In mid-March, Charlie, 61, tried his first online Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. His internet was shaky and he didn't get to speak. The meeting did not give him the peace and serenity he craved. “I’m a face-to-face kind of person,” he said. Still, he hasn't relapsed.