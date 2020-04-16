COVID-19 creates extra challenge for people in recovery

“Isolation is the darkroom where we develop our negatives.”
For any individual suffering from alcoholism, this coping statement rings true. In the time of COVID-19, the expression speaks volumes.
One in 10 Mississippians admits to drinking alcohol during work hours while in lockdown, according to alcohol.org,
Most recovering alcoholics depend on their Alcoholics Anonymous meetings three to four times per week. Face-to-face sessions iin Meridian have been replaced with Zoom meetings. For those people who have had to deal with the loss of jobs as well as the general stress of coping with the reality of the coronavirus, losing this support system is a difficult component of their day-to-day life.
AA member Jane Doe, five years sober, says the technology has offered a “huge comfort” to her. Doe said that her meetings have taught her how to handle difficult situations without having to drink.
“Now, while this situation is not ideal, I carry everything I have learned in AA with me every single day,” she said.
She gets through this time of isolation by praying every morning, and “I read my AA Big Book because it reminds me that I am an alcoholic. I know that I still have support; I can call my sponsor at any time.”
According to Betsy Storms, Ph.D., of TAME, LLC, a health and wellness therapy center, Tame provides many services for chemically-addicted individuals.
"During this pandemic, we have attempted to continue these services through Tele-help," Storms said. "All of our therapists, as well as our nurse practitioner, are providing phone counseling services to our clients during this time when face-to-face is not possible."
Tame recommends that chemically-addicted individuals seek ongoing therapy as needed.
Alcoholics Anonymous is also an important component of recovery for many people. AA members have found several ways to keep their meetings going. Three new Zoom AA meetings have been started in Meridian. An alcoholic can find a Zoom meeting to attend each night of the week. Some AA meetings are being held outside the normal AA meeting places. All of these meetings follow the guidelines for COVID 19. They observe the social distancing rules and make sure to practice good hygiene.
"This new lifestyle can be hard for a newcomer trying to be sober for the first time," Storms said. "We are doing our best to help them during these uncertain times.
"One of our best tools for staying sober and getting help throughout the day is the telephone. Our sober alcoholics are ready and willing to help each other and newcomers via the phone most anytime," Storms said.
Hopefully, anyone needing help with a chemical addiction problem will seek help through one of the ways available.
Change is difficult but always leads to discoveries and ultimately a better lifestyle.
Finding help
• Alcoholics Anonymous can be reached by calling 601-527-6669.
• Alliance Health Center in Meridiancan be reached by calling 601-483-6211 or visiting alliancehealthcenter.com/.
• Tame can be reached by calling 601-482-5353 or visiting tamellc.net.
