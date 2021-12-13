COVID-19 cases tick upward, vaccination rate slows

New cases of coronavirus in Mississippi have increased slightly over the past few weeks as the state enters the winter months and a new variant, Omicron, begins to make an appearance.
While COVID-19 cases remain well below numbers from August’s Delta surge, Mississippi Department of Health’s 2-week comparison data show new infections increased by more than 500 cases from the Nov. 2-15 reporting period to the Nov. 16-29 period.
On Monday, MSDH reported an additional 739 cases and confirmed five additional deaths. At least 10,331 Mississippians have died from COVID-19, and more than half a million cases have been confirmed since the pandemic began.
In Lauderdale County, cases of new infections are higher than the surrounding East Mississippi counties. According to data from Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Research Center, Lauderdale County has a 7-day average of 12.1 cases per day, higher than Kemper, Neshoba, Newton, Clarke or Jasper counties.
Lauderdale County’s vaccination rate remains unchanged with 46 percent of residents being fully vaccinated. Partial vaccinations, however, are increasing, with MSDH reporting 52 percent of residents receiving at least one dose compared with 51 percent Nov. 29.
Statewide, 48 percent of Mississippians are fully vaccinated and 22 percent have received a booster dose. Nationally, 60 percent of Americans are vaccinated and 24 percent have received a booster.
The push for booster doses has been highlighted recently as healthcare professionals worry the Omicron variant may be able to evade normal vaccine protections.
“Please get your booster doses - especially important if you are over 65 or have any medical conditions,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said on Twitter Dec. 8.
COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are available at all county heath departments, as well as many pharmacies and clinics throughout the state. MSDH expanded booster eligibility on Nov. 29 to all Mississippians age 18 or older, and encouraged residents to get a vaccine and a booster shot to protect against the continuing pandemic.
For more information about vaccinations or booster doses or to schedule an appointment, visit healthyms.com/covid-19 or call 877-978-6453.
